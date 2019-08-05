Rdl Financial Upped By $396,325 Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; Cullen Capital Management Lifted Archer (ADM) Stake

Rdl Financial Inc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 15.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rdl Financial Inc acquired 2,075 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Rdl Financial Inc holds 15,880 shares with $3.05M value, up from 13,805 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $233.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.88M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Archer (ADM) stake by 26.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 25,995 shares as Archer (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 122,978 shares with $5.30M value, up from 96,983 last quarter. Archer now has $22.45B valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 7.80M shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM to Take $30 Million Hit From U.S.-China Sorghum Trade Spat; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 17/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 17); 16/05/2018 – PROSPECT OF HIGHER ETHANOL MARGINS HAS RAISED ‘THRESHOLD’ FOR SELLING U.S. DRY MILL ETHANOL PLANTS -ADM CFO; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – ADM FEELS OPTIMISTIC THAT CHINA COULD HELP DRIVE ETHANOL MARGINS TO 30 CENTS TO 40 CENTS OVER MEDIUM TERM -CFO

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels Midland had 10 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Friday, February 8. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 19.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were bought by Young Ray G. On Monday, April 29 the insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00M. $2.51M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by Felsinger Donald E.

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 55,210 shares to 114,100 valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boc Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. (BNKHF) stake by 118,000 shares and now owns 998,015 shares. Muenchener Ruechversicherungs (MURGF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Apg Asset Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 128,496 shares. The North Carolina-based State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 57,373 were reported by World Asset Mgmt Inc. Veritable LP has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Signaturefd has 3,019 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 46,805 shares. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 166,274 shares. Greenwood Gearhart owns 23,646 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Eqis Mgmt has 7,116 shares. Atwood Palmer accumulated 410 shares or 0% of the stock. Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.17% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 11,529 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.39 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 472,898 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank holds 1.01 million shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Twin Cap Management Inc owns 57,295 shares. Beacon Financial holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,149 shares. 2,337 are held by Bangor National Bank. Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 1.15% or 27,069 shares in its portfolio. Highland Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.34% or 23,371 shares. Hbk Invests LP owns 8,189 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Incorporated holds 22,883 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Ims Capital holds 1.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,619 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Scotia Capital has 0.68% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Narwhal Mgmt holds 0.95% or 22,810 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Frontier invested in 0.05% or 3,890 shares.

