Rdl Financial Stake in Home Depot (HD) Increased by $396,325 as Market Value Rose; As Msci (MSCI) Valuation Rose, Franklin Resources Has Upped Holding by $1.13 Million

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 5,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.17 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $224.05. About 357,331 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 24/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross; 17/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 05/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 22/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 17/05/2018 – 37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI lndexes; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS NINE ADDITIONS, FOUR DELETIONS FROM MSCI FRONTIER; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.91M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 27,522 shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $572.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS).

