Rdl Financial Lowered Visa (V) Position by $324,721 as Share Price Rose; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Holds Position in Keycorp (KEY)

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 2.10 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Rdl Financial Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc sold 1,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 30,164 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24M, down from 32,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $169.21. About 2.80M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,594 shares to 185,013 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,726 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 29.58 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

