Rdl Financial Increases Stake in Home Depot (HD); Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Cut Holding by $4.18 Million as Share Value Rose

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.51 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co analyzed 189,910 shares as the company's stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.81 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $995.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 170,253 shares traded or 32.72% up from the average. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 818,660 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $50.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 142,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $23.80 million for 10.45 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.00% EPS growth.

