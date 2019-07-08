Rdl Financial Increases Holding in Sei Investments Co (SEIC); As Synchrony Financial (SYF) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Trimmed by $5.94 Million Its Stake

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 242,022 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 191,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 867,545 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.68 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 2.45 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.43 million for 9.02 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vectrus Inc by 13,871 shares to 74,839 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Potbelly Corp. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 51,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested in 50,676 shares. The Michigan-based Asset has invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Jlb & Associates Inc has 239,884 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv accumulated 0.01% or 14,024 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,295 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 4,000 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co has 45,665 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 26,700 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset accumulated 0.03% or 7,415 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Geode Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 2.03M shares. M&R Inc has 0.01% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 906 shares. 80,251 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Management.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. $154,909 worth of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) was bought by KLAUDER PAUL.

