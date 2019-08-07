Rdl Financial Increased Home Depot (HD) Stake; Edgewood Management Increased Its Cme Group (CME) Position by $50.94 Million as Share Value Rose

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 310,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 7.42 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22B, up from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $208. About 640,997 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing; 29/03/2018 – CME OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LAST FRIDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF APRIL 1LHJ8 INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS NEX TAKEOVER DEADLINE APRIL 12; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 10/04/2018 – CME’S COMEX PLACES IMMEDIATE CURB ON DELIVERY OF RUSAL ALUMINUM; 10/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS STILL SEE 100 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $205.4. About 1.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1.30 million shares to 8.52 million shares, valued at $1.68 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CME – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Mixed Q2 Volumes, June Volume Down – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME reports lower second quarter earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,486 shares. Lmr Partners Llp holds 4,279 shares. Tompkins invested in 0.17% or 4,925 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York stated it has 43,753 shares. Cincinnati owns 0.14% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 29,900 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 62,013 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 7,270 shares. Orrstown Fincl reported 0.78% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Shelton has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 1,489 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 92,393 shares. Eagleclaw Managment holds 15,100 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.17% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Lc holds 405,793 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Meritage holds 104,169 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Heritage Investors Mgmt holds 1.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 146,648 shares. Texas Cap State Bank Inc Tx stated it has 3,997 shares. Pinnacle invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stearns Fincl Ser Gp Incorporated has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Omers Administration Corp has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,800 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 234,761 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Murphy Cap Management invested in 53,588 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 24,371 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Cape Ann Financial Bank holds 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,295 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 18,119 shares. Mathes stated it has 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Benedict Fincl holds 6,894 shares. 2.86 million were reported by State Common Retirement Fund.