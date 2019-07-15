Rdl Financial Holds Holding in Sei Investments Co (SEIC); As Steelcase (SCS) Shares Rose, Tieton Capital Management Lowered by $1.12 Million Its Holding

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 131,185 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 59,307 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Inc accumulated 130,513 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Cap Investors Limited accumulated 42,828 shares. Piedmont Inv Incorporated reported 12,965 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt holds 409,751 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Co owns 13,029 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,154 shares. King Luther Capital Corp, Texas-based fund reported 25,712 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Stephens Ar owns 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 4,019 shares. British Columbia Invest Corp accumulated 159,102 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Services Automobile Association reported 758,595 shares. Nordea Ab invested 0.05% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Pictet Asset Management reported 48,490 shares stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Reasons to Invest in SEI Investments (SEIC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SEI Investments Announces Additional Share Repurchase Plan – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “SEI Investments Company (SEIC) CEO Alfred West on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SEI Welcomes 7,400 Advisor Clients to the SEI Wealth Platform – PRNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about SEI Investments Co. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 sales for $1.22 million activity. KLAUDER PAUL had bought 3,110 shares worth $154,909.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Key Tronic Corp (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 205,012 shares to 816,833 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluent Inc.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPDATE â€“ Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “What to watch today: Dow to rise, Iran shoots down US drone, and Slack to debut on NYSE – CNBC” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steelcase Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Steelcase to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 10.22 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,404 are held by First Tru L P. Prudential Public Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 607,400 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 500 shares. 29,372 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 3.23M are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Matarin Cap Limited Liability reported 0.76% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 112,156 shares. 2.51 million were accumulated by Lsv Asset. New York-based Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 129,075 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Utd Automobile Association invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 15,824 shares. Tieton Capital Mngmt holds 195,345 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company owns 97,459 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.