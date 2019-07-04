Rdl Financial Has Upped Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Holding by $307,736; Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Value Declined While Argent Trust Company Lifted Holding

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 252,752 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 41.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 4,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,980 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 9,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN)

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W, worth $1.84M on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was sold by Wood Michael J.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Patriotâ„¢ air and missile defense system upgrading to gamer-style interface – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here are the biggest Mass. M&A tech deals that have closed in 2019 – Boston Business Journal” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 291 shares to 11,697 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,245 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wesbanco Financial Bank has 0.8% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 88,407 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt has invested 0.26% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Rampart Inv Management Company Lc owns 7,040 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Invest House Ltd Liability Company holds 1,450 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.9% or 54,931 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Liability has 1,695 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability holds 2,266 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arrow, New York-based fund reported 6,036 shares. Family Firm, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,345 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa has 14,084 shares. Bristol John W Com has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 96,012 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0.02% or 807 shares. Haverford Tru has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. KLAUDER PAUL bought $154,909 worth of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) on Tuesday, February 5.