Rdl Financial Has Raised Position in Home Depot (HD) as Market Value Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Capital Advisors Decreased Holding as Stock Declined

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 164,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 107,876 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, down from 272,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.38 million shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $191.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 32,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cookson Peirce & holds 2.42% or 531,663 shares. Kempen Management Nv reported 91,937 shares stake. Accuvest Global Advsrs reported 9,134 shares. Hemenway Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% or 97,706 shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clark Mgmt Group holds 1.99% or 1.54M shares. Mairs And Inc holds 37,184 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 54,295 are held by Harbour Mngmt Ltd Liability. Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 19,399 shares. 5,280 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj. Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi reported 381,921 shares. Buckhead Cap Limited Company has 184,903 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn holds 294,747 shares. Rnc Management Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 1.17 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,150 were accumulated by Cap Advsr Ok. Montag A Assoc accumulated 99,905 shares. California-based Ashfield Capital Ltd Company has invested 1.73% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 350,631 shares or 3% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 59,477 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.94% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 1,435 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 2,616 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Co holds 5,322 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Pggm Invs owns 1.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.03M shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Zacks Mgmt has 2.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 533,868 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Llc owns 4,419 shares. Citizens & Northern holds 5,987 shares. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 26,436 shares.

