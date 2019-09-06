Rdl Financial Has Raised Its Stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by $307,736; Cabot Wealth Management Boosted Its Sysco (SYY) Position by $338,316

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 289,739 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 58,748 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 53,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 2.22M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Fincl Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 15,321 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fayez Sarofim And Co invested in 40,675 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wellington Shields And Com Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,000 shares. Moreover, Howland Cap Lc has 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested in 5,573 shares. Spectrum Gp Inc owns 0.48% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 24,245 shares. Meridian Counsel Incorporated holds 0.12% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 3,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 252,025 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Mengis Cap Mngmt holds 0.14% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Tirschwell And Loewy, a New York-based fund reported 19,655 shares. Segment Wealth Lc holds 0.12% or 8,167 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 7,064 shares to 10,129 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,485 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco to Webcast From the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Fil stated it has 0.05% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0.02% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 6,502 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc invested in 5,392 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bogle Inv Lp De accumulated 0.06% or 15,052 shares. Fmr Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 211,097 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 68,651 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co accumulated 16,950 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment LP invested 0.16% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 43,800 shares. Aqr Cap Limited reported 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). 181,750 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 0.1% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).