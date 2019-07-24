Rdl Financial Has Lifted Stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by $307,736; Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Holding Has Boosted by Southeastern Asset Management Inc

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 433,847 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 803,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.32M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.63 million, up from 9.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.47% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 11.65M shares traded or 152.15% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments owns 66,076 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 0.16% or 105,500 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.07% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 105,555 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 10,807 shares. Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 28,300 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Trust Co Na invested in 0.12% or 10,944 shares. Raymond James And invested in 237,735 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.09% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 352,756 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Limited stated it has 8,362 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk holds 103,823 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SEIC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SEI Expands Its Footprint in Family Office Services Arena With Acquisition of Archway Technology Partners – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2017, Businesswire.com published: “SEI Partners with Vested EMEA to Elevate European Profile – Business Wire” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Reasons Why You Should Buy Waddell & Reed (WDR) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. 3,110 SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) shares with value of $154,909 were bought by KLAUDER PAUL.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. also bought $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Wednesday, May 8.

