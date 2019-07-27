Rdl Financial Has Increased Position in Home Depot (HD) by $396,325; Shareholder Ariel Investments Has Lifted Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 80.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 140,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 315,066 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.97M, up from 174,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – ISS Says Qualcomm May Lose Shareholder Support on U.S. Probe; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC; 23/03/2018 – Four Qualcomm Board Members Received More Than 50% Support; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 13/03/2018 – Here are the real reasons Trump blocked Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors stated it has 6,353 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 2,899 are held by Kistler. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 39,485 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group invested in 0.05% or 553,652 shares. Scotia invested in 0.06% or 78,718 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation holds 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 145,609 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.21% stake. Livingston Group Asset Management Communication (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 26,095 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Bailard owns 21,151 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.07 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Headinvest Limited Liability holds 0.8% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 50,240 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc reported 192,829 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23,290 shares to 160,205 shares, valued at $43.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 90,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,505 shares, and cut its stake in International Speedway Corp. (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation New York holds 1.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 128,829 shares. 3,922 were accumulated by Blb&B Advsr Llc. The Indiana-based Tru Inv Advsr has invested 1.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Notis accumulated 1.22% or 13,153 shares. Dubuque Bancorp Tru invested in 1.33% or 43,118 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Co reported 613 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 114,778 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt has invested 1.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bamco New York owns 69,128 shares. Schroder Inv Management has invested 0.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cullinan Assoc Inc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 18,775 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company owns 2,317 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 81,221 were accumulated by Mckinley Ltd Llc Delaware. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 271,760 shares. Bluespruce Investments Limited Partnership invested 6.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).