Rdl Financial Has Increased Home Depot (HD) Stake by $396,325 as Market Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $207.01. About 1.95M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 52,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.66 million, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Inv Inc owns 350,625 shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & holds 64,425 shares or 5.44% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth has 87,306 shares. First Financial In has invested 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vantage Prtnrs Lc has 831,687 shares for 9.13% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 4.60M shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 4.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridges Investment Management owns 467,895 shares. New England Invest & Retirement Grp Inc reported 0.09% stake. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 7.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leuthold Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 247,526 are owned by First Natl Tru. Moreover, Davenport And Commerce Ltd Liability has 2.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glob Endowment Management Ltd Partnership has 5,100 shares. Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.31% or 12,721 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.00M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $141.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 4.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

