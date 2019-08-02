Rdl Financial Boosted Home Depot (HD) Position by $396,325 as Share Price Rose; Tensile Capital Management Cut Position in News New/Cl B (NWS) as Share Price Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New/Cl B (NWS) by 33.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The hedge fund held 756,525 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New/Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 159,801 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $211.72. About 501,546 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Group Incorporated has invested 0.96% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Benjamin F Edwards And Company reported 22,639 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com stated it has 54 shares. Telemus Limited Liability reported 54,137 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 158,780 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd New York stated it has 1.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 9,838 shares stake. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation accumulated 367,598 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 46,399 shares. Sather Grp holds 0.32% or 8,138 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability holds 22,650 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Horan Capital Mgmt holds 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,175 shares. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Corp Ny has 3.95% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 32,238 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Oarsman Capital has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.56 million activity.