RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)

Since RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) and ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) are part of the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCM Technologies Inc. 4 0.19 N/A 0.30 10.89 ShiftPixy Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RCM Technologies Inc. and ShiftPixy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.9% ShiftPixy Inc. 0.00% 299.1% -104.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RCM Technologies Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, ShiftPixy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. RCM Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ShiftPixy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered RCM Technologies Inc. and ShiftPixy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RCM Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ShiftPixy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 103.39% for RCM Technologies Inc. with consensus price target of $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50% of RCM Technologies Inc. shares and 5.9% of ShiftPixy Inc. shares. 3.7% are RCM Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% are ShiftPixy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RCM Technologies Inc. -1.2% -8.59% -15.41% -15.06% -33.47% 6.45% ShiftPixy Inc. 12.76% -0.02% -41.17% -62.12% -83.05% -71.75%

For the past year RCM Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while ShiftPixy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

RCM Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ShiftPixy Inc.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, and geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The company also serves aerospace/defense, energy, financial services, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries; and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

ShiftPixy, Inc. develops a scheduling and recruiting application platform for shift workers. Its application syncs work opportunities from job providers with the open time slots of available shift workers. The companyÂ’s application also manages relationships with job providers to take open shift opportunities; and allows shift workers to enroll, profile, and prequalify based on their work and training experience for open shift opportunities. ShiftPixy, Inc. is based in Irvine, California.