RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) EPS Estimated At $0.09; Griffon (GFF) Has 1.72 Sentiment

Analysts expect RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. RCMT’s profit would be $1.15 million giving it 8.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, RCM Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 3,576 shares traded. RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) has declined 33.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCMT News: 05/04/2018 – RCM Health Care Services and Career Step Declare Partnership to Hire Military Spouses; 23/03/2018 – Surgical Notes Invites ASCA 2018 Attendees to Run the RCM Marathon; 09/05/2018 – RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces 91% Growth in Net Income for First Quarter 2018; 09/05/2018 – RCM Tech 1Q EPS 9c; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Hires for AdvancedMD Growing RCM Division; 20/04/2018 – DJ RCM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCMT); 06/03/2018 – RCM Tech 4Q EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – RCM Tech 1Q Rev $50.8M; 06/03/2018 Rural Hospital Selects Azalea Health for Fully Integrated EHR and RCM Solution; 06/03/2018 – R C M TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.02

Griffon Corp (GFF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 67 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 39 decreased and sold their stakes in Griffon Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 30.90 million shares, up from 30.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Griffon Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 20 Increased: 52 New Position: 15.

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $870.49 million. The Company’s Home & Building Products segment makes and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains. It has a 40.52 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Telephonics segment designs, develops, makes, and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services; and intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions to defense, aerospace, and commercial customers.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation for 511,579 shares. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al owns 5.53 million shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Llc has 0.57% invested in the company for 38,285 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 1 investors sold RCM Technologies, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 3.37 million shares or 1.95% less from 3.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) holds 485 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 39,918 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 20 shares. Bridgeway Management reported 0.01% stake. Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 187,928 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT). 67,895 are held by Bard Associate. 5,553 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 20,833 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT). Earnest Prns Llc reported 3,700 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co holds 722,532 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT). Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT). Rbf Lc stated it has 20,000 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.50 million activity. 637,000 RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares with value of $2.50 million were bought by Vizi Bradley.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $39.80 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. It has a 12.89 P/E ratio. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering.