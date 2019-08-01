RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) EPS Estimated At $0.09; Euclidean Technologies Management Trimmed Its Zumiez (ZUMZ) Position

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) stake by 30.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 17,247 shares as Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ)’s stock declined 2.67%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 39,169 shares with $975,000 value, down from 56,416 last quarter. Zumiez Inc now has $639.92 million valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 54,016 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Zumiez 4Q EPS 80c; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million

Analysts expect RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. RCMT’s profit would be $1.13 million giving it 9.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, RCM Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 663 shares traded. RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) has declined 33.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCMT News: 06/03/2018 Rural Hospital Selects Azalea Health for Fully Integrated EHR and RCM Solution; 06/03/2018 – R C M TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.02; 06/03/2018 – RCM Tech 4Q EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces 91% Growth in Net Income for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Hires for AdvancedMD Growing RCM Division; 05/04/2018 – RCM Health Care Services and Career Step Declare Partnership to Hire Military Spouses; 09/05/2018 – RCM Tech 1Q EPS 9c; 09/05/2018 – RCM Tech 1Q Rev $50.8M; 23/03/2018 – Surgical Notes Invites ASCA 2018 Attendees to Run the RCM Marathon; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: RCM Beteiligungs AG english

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.04% or 475,927 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 10,632 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation reported 8,900 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Clarivest Asset Llc owns 32,354 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 278,135 shares. Blackrock reported 2.96M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) or 1,600 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 8,643 shares. Nicholas Inv LP accumulated 123,970 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 483,720 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 118,048 shares.

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.89 million for 32.71 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zumiez Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by FBR Capital. Pivotal Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Vizi Bradley also bought $2.50M worth of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $42.60 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. It has a 13.97 P/E ratio. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering.

