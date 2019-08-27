RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) is a company in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RCM Technologies Inc. has 50% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 61.82% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.7% of RCM Technologies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.53% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has RCM Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 11.90% 3.90% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting RCM Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RCM Technologies Inc. N/A 4 10.89 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

RCM Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for RCM Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RCM Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.20 1.10 2.70

$6 is the average price target of RCM Technologies Inc., with a potential upside of 84.05%. As a group, Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies have a potential upside of 68.08%. Based on the results shown earlier the analysts’ opionion is that RCM Technologies Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RCM Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RCM Technologies Inc. -1.2% -8.59% -15.41% -15.06% -33.47% 6.45% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year RCM Technologies Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

RCM Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, RCM Technologies Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.79 and has 1.79 Quick Ratio. RCM Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RCM Technologies Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.02 shows that RCM Technologies Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, RCM Technologies Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 31.55% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

RCM Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RCM Technologies Inc.’s competitors beat RCM Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, and geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The company also serves aerospace/defense, energy, financial services, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries; and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.