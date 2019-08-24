RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK) to pay $0.04 on Sep 25, 2019; Yatra Online – Ordinary Shares (YTRA) Sellers Increased By 3.37% Their Shorts

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:RICK) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc’s current price of $17.13 translates into 0.23% yield. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 50,942 shares traded. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q Rev $41.2M; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 07/03/2018 – RCI Files 10-Q and Reports Continued Strong Core 1Q18 Results; 07/03/2018 – RCI MAINTAINING FY18 FCF TARGET OF $23M; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 25/05/2018 – A Chat With Rick Langan, CEO Of RCI Hospitality; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 28/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key

Yatra Online Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:YTRA) had an increase of 3.37% in short interest. YTRA’s SI was 650,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.37% from 629,700 shares previously. With 104,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Yatra Online Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s short sellers to cover YTRA’s short positions. The SI to Yatra Online Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.16%. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 108,654 shares traded. Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) has declined 18.18% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.18% the S&P500. Some Historical YTRA News: 01/05/2018 – Yatra.com Launches ‘YUVA’, a Universal Virtual Assistant; 05/04/2018 – Yatra Online Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Yatra and Chrome River to Offer Integrated Mobile Expense Management Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Teachers Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Yatra Online; 30/05/2018 – The Archaeological Survey of India Signs MoU With Yatra; 21/03/2018 Billboard: Gloria Trevi & Alejandra Guzman Join Forces With Sebastian Yatra for ‘Soy Tuya’ Remix: Exclusive Lyric Video

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent firm in India. The company has market cap of $188.40 million. The firm provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It currently has negative earnings. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com.

More notable recent Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ebix buys Yatra at $338M EV; YTRA +19% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Yatra Online, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Small Cap Yatra Online Is A Perfect Stock For Growth Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Yatra Online Stock Popped Monday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.57 million shares or 5.79% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,154 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Co. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). American Gru reported 5,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street has invested 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 2,616 shares. Moab Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 196,690 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership reported 10,805 shares. First Trust Lp owns 16,429 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) for 103,530 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Blackrock owns 471,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 77,899 shares.