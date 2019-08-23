RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK) to pay $0.04 on Sep 25, 2019; RTL GROUP SA LUXEMBOURG UNSPONSORED ADR (RGLXY) Shorts Decreased By 98.11%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:RICK) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc’s current price of $17.64 translates into 0.23% yield. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 43,000 shares traded. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q EPS $1.47; 10/05/2018 – RCI REITERATING FY18 FCF TARGET OF $23M; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 10/05/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 10/04/2018 – RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC RICK.O – QTRLY TOTAL CLUB AND RESTAURANT SALES $40.8 MLN COMPARED TO $34.0 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RCI Presenting at Sidoti Conference March 29, 2018, Holding Meet Management at Rick’s New York; 28/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit

RTL GROUP SA LUXEMBOURG UNSPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) had a decrease of 98.11% in short interest. RGLXY’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 98.11% from 10,600 shares previously. It closed at $6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $170.94 million. It operates in two divisions, Nightclubs and Bombshells. It has a 10.87 P/E ratio. The firm owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.57 million shares or 5.79% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 56,080 shares. Brandywine Global Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,110 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc reported 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Sei Invests Co reported 2,133 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 36,200 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 1,049 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Com invested in 627,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.02% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). First Lp owns 16,429 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 797 were reported by Ameritas Invest Prtn. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 103,790 shares in its portfolio.

RTL Group SA operates television channels and radio stations worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.26 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

