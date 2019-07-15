RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 21 1.01 N/A 1.52 13.37 Luby’s Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Luby’s Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 4.2% Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -15.4% -8.5%

Risk and Volatility

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Luby’s Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.7% of Luby’s Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 17.7% are Luby’s Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. -12.05% -13.17% -19.44% -22.9% -34.5% -9.09% Luby’s Inc. -5.56% -7.5% -9.36% 4.69% -48.06% 12.54%

For the past year RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Luby’s Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. beats Luby’s Inc.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.