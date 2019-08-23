RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 20 0.99 N/A 1.52 11.17 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 5 0.68 N/A 0.44 10.43

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14% 6.6% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 9.4%

Risk and Volatility

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has 1.5 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has an average price target of $9, with potential upside of 95.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.5% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 5.41% -2.98% -26.05% -23.34% -47.99% -24.09% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44%

For the past year RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Summary

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. beats Famous Dave’s of America Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.