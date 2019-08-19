RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)

As Restaurants businesses, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 20 0.99 N/A 1.52 11.17 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 48 1.10 N/A 3.02 13.47

Demonstrates RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14% 6.6% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 29.1% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has a consensus price target of $62.75, with potential upside of 59.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 0% respectively. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 5.41% -2.98% -26.05% -23.34% -47.99% -24.09% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 1.63% 1.52% -29.13% -21.72% -14.83% -8.77%

For the past year RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. beats RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name. As of January 29, 2017, it owned and operated 92 stores located in 33 states and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.