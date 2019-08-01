RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) EPS Estimated At $0.59; Trustmark (TRMK)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Analysts expect RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.72% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. RICK’s profit would be $5.63M giving it 7.18 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -6.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 78,792 shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 03/05/2018 – RCI to Report 2Q18 Results & Hold Conference Call Thursday, May 10, 2018; 25/05/2018 – RCI CEO Conference Call with Seeking Alpha Columnist; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 10/04/2018 – RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC RICK.O – QTRLY TOTAL CLUB AND RESTAURANT SALES $40.8 MLN COMPARED TO $34.0 MLN; 10/04/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q Same-Store Sale Up 4.8%; 10/04/2018 – RCI 2Q18 Club & Restaurant Total & Same-Store Sales Continue to Grow; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 28/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Trustmark Corp (TRMK) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 75 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 71 cut down and sold stakes in Trustmark Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 43.03 million shares, down from 43.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Trustmark Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 61 Increased: 49 New Position: 26.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $161.68 million. It operates in two divisions, Nightclubs and Bombshells. It has a 10.44 P/E ratio. The firm owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0% or 17,694 shares.

Earnest Partners Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Trustmark Corporation for 2.31 million shares.

Analysts await Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TRMK’s profit will be $39.92M for 14.31 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Trustmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The firm offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It has a 15.86 P/E ratio. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; safe deposit boxes; and treasury management services.