RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has 49.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has 7.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.77% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.00% 6.60% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. N/A 21 11.17 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.29 3.18 3.73 2.56

The competitors have a potential upside of 19.31%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 5.41% -2.98% -26.05% -23.34% -47.99% -24.09% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has -24.09% weaker performance while RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 30.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 0.95 and 0.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.12. Competitively, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.