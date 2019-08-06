RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) Comparing side by side

Both RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 20 0.87 N/A 1.52 11.17 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.63 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14% 6.6% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.12 shows that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s 0.72 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s potential upside is 8.78% and its consensus target price is $8.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.1% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. shares and 91.1% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. shares. About 7.5% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 5.41% -2.98% -26.05% -23.34% -47.99% -24.09% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.25% 0% 16.54% 0.38% -15.54% 11.33%

For the past year RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.