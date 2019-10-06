Rci Hospitality Hldgs (RICK) Holder Moab Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding; Aon Plc (AON) Stock Value Rose While Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Decreased Holding by $9.04 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc (RICK) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 56,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.05% . The hedge fund held 253,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 196,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 78,183 shares traded or 0.80% up from the average. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 19/03/2018 – RCI Presenting at Sidoti Conference March 29, 2018, Holding Meet Management at Rick’s New York; 10/05/2018 – RCI REITERATING FY18 FCF TARGET OF $23M; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 10/05/2018 – RCI HOSPITALITY 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 19/04/2018 – DJ RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RICK); 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 28/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 47,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 297,183 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.35M, down from 344,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $192. About 497,878 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

More notable recent RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RCI Hospitality Short Thesis Is Intact – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Investors (RICK) – Business Wire” published on May 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Command Center Changes Name to HireQuest, Inc. – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top 5 New Drug Launches of 2019 — and the Biotech Stocks That Could Win Big – Nasdaq” published on May 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RCI Appoints Elaine Martin and Allan Priaulx to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $307.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 97,802 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $46.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 160,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,463 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold RICK shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.41 million shares or 3.58% less from 4.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). 130,040 were reported by Northern Trust Corp. Group Inc One Trading Lp has invested 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 9,000 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited reported 33,575 shares. Scott & Selber invested 0.22% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Dimensional Fund Lp has 780,645 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital has invested 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 9,800 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,482 are owned by Citadel Advisors Limited. First Advsrs LP reported 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 28,303 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 10,805 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). State Street holds 157,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aon Announces New and Expanded Roles for Investor Relations Team – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Responsible investing rapidly becoming critical to institutional investors, according to new Aon survey – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Aon, It Gets Better Canada proud to support LGBTQ2+ youth – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Aon PLC (AON) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $335.02M for 33.57 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.