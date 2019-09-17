Rbs Partners LP Position in Lands End New (LE) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Boosted Holding in Dominion Energy (D) as Market Value Declined

Rbs Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbs Partners Lp sold 542,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 5.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.35M, down from 5.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbs Partners Lp who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $434.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 113,156 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 12/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s Unfashionable Comeback: Bringing Back Elastic Waistbands; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Direct Segment Net Revenue Rose 14.3% to $455.6M; 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End Celebrates The 5th Anniversary of Its UPF 50 Swim Tee; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 03/04/2018 – PopSockets Appoints Becky Gebhardt, Former Lands’ End CMO, as Chief Marketing Officer; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $37.3M; 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End and The Weather Channel Announce Mini Meteorologist Contest – Four Winners to Present Weather Forecast Live on Air; 26/04/2018 – Lands’ End Business Outfitters Celebrates 25 Years and Launches the Beyond Business Contest; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lands’ End Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LE)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 6,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 147,382 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.40 million, up from 140,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $78.98. About 675,806 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei stated it has 140,778 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Tn has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Somerville Kurt F has 7,018 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 478,944 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Com has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 33,314 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.16% or 9,429 shares. Private Wealth Prns Lc invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hartford Finance Management accumulated 1.1% or 42,785 shares. Lenox Wealth has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Advisor Ptnrs Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 17,128 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.08% or 44,966 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2.22 million shares. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.2% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.29 million shares.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,818 shares to 121,307 shares, valued at $16.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 18,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,285 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

