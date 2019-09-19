Rbs Partners LP Cut Its Holding in Lands End New (LE) by $6.51 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Bailard Has Decreased Its Position by $562,435

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 2,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 173,549 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.35M, down from 176,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 20.23M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him

Rbs Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbs Partners Lp sold 542,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 5.10M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.35 million, down from 5.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbs Partners Lp who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.15% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 391,574 shares traded or 46.05% up from the average. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Retail Segment Revenue Fell 8.7% to $55.1M; 22/03/2018 – Tax Benefit Boosts Lands’ End’s Bottom Line; 08/03/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – Firefighters on the scene of a blaze in the Whitewater area at Kannah Creek & Lands End Roads. At; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at KiIdeer Store; 03/05/2018 – Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands’ End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer; 16/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s New Sunrise Swimsuit Collection Shines on the Horizon; 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End and The Weather Channel Announce Mini Meteorologist Contest – Four Winners to Present Weather Forecast Live on Air; 26/04/2018 – Lands’ End Business Outfitters Celebrates 25 Years and Launches the Beyond Business Contest; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End Swings To Profit, As Revenue And Same-store Sales Rise — MarketWatch

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 9,830 shares to 22,430 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 36,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).