Rbs Partners LP Cut Autonation (AN) Stake by $3.56 Million as Shares Rose; As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Has Lowered by $594,605 Its Holding

Rbs Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbs Partners Lp sold 86,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.89M, down from 3.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbs Partners Lp who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.51. About 753,594 shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 10,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 143,062 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00 million, down from 153,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 7.97M shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Associate reported 2,037 shares stake. Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated holds 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 7,955 shares. Argent Trust reported 0.09% stake. Ipg Investment Advsr Limited owns 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,882 shares. 229,786 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 595,642 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 409,351 shares. Fiduciary has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aviance Partners Limited Co holds 14,066 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.27% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hartford Inv Mgmt owns 105,227 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Mount Lucas Management Limited Partnership owns 126,095 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Marathon Mgmt owns 9,576 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 11,755 shares to 22,255 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Marathon Petroleum Stock Fell Nearly 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.65M for 11.17 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.68 million activity.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dissent On Triple-S Management – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying ProAssurance Corporation’s (NYSE:PRA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)â€™s Upcoming 2.4% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Cornerstone Advsr reported 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 133,390 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 23,096 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co has 9,600 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 154,295 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 214,924 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 237 shares. Moreover, Company Of Vermont has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Utah Retirement Sys holds 10,207 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Leisure Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,032 shares.