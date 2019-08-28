Rbo & Co Increased Coca (KO) Position By $1.54 Million; Vivopower International Plc – Ordinary Shares (VVPR) SI Increased By 282.52%

Vivopower International Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VVPR) had an increase of 282.52% in short interest. VVPR’s SI was 133,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 282.52% from 34,900 shares previously. With 269,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Vivopower International Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s short sellers to cover VVPR’s short positions. The SI to Vivopower International Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.56%. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 643 shares traded. VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) has declined 19.61% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.61% the S&P500. Some Historical VVPR News: 28/05/2018 – VivoPower International PLC Enters into Agreement to Sell Interests in North Carolina Projects; 28/05/2018 – VIVOPOWER- SALE WILL RESULT IN NON-CASH CHARGE OF ABOUT $10.2 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS IMMEDIATE ADJUSTMENT TO CARRYING VALUE OF MINORITY INTERESTS OF $21.6 MLN; 28/05/2018 – VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC VVPR.O – VIVOPOWER WILL RECEIVE A CASH CONSIDERATION OF $11.4 MLN; 25/04/2018 VivoPower International PLC Announces its Official Designation as a Certified B Corporation; 28/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL INTERESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA PROJECTS; 28/05/2018 – VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC – IS ALSO EXPLORING NEW INITIATIVES AND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS WITH POWER OFFTAKERS; 28/05/2018 – VIVOPOWER – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF CO’S MINORITY INTERESTS IN 2 OPERATING SOLAR PLANTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO SUBSIDIARY OF NEW ENERGY SOLAR; 28/05/2018 – VIVOPOWER- MINORITY INTERESTS REPRESENT 14.5% OWNERSHIP IN 47 MW DC SOLAR PROJECT IN MAXTON CAROLINA, 10% OWNERSHIP IN 43 MW DC SOLAR PROJECT IN BLADEN COUNTY; 28/05/2018 – VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL – IN ACTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANY PARTIES FOR SECURING CO-DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL/SALE OF ITS 1.8GW US DEVELOPMENT PORTFOLIO

Rbo & Co Llc increased Coca (KO) stake by 13.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbo & Co Llc acquired 33,476 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Rbo & Co Llc holds 284,156 shares with $13.32M value, up from 250,680 last quarter. Coca now has $233.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 1.96M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola seen riding out choppy market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Optimum Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Paradigm Asset Limited has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1,800 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.59% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 5,812 are owned by Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp. Northstar Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 1.22 million shares or 4.7% of their US portfolio. American Economic Planning Grp Adv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,495 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.38% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 1.55M shares or 0% of the stock. Harbour Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.45% or 41,980 shares. First Citizens Bank holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 109,370 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 25,526 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.71% or 123,690 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0.36% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -1.14% below currents $54.51 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Tuesday, May 14 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”.