Rbo & Co Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $412,720; United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Declined While Lyons Wealth Management Has Raised by $2.46 Million Its Stake

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16B market cap company. It closed at $105.91 lastly. It is down 12.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 5,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,928 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, up from 150,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 2.56M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Architects has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Washington Tru Communication has invested 0.41% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il holds 83,475 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited holds 157,366 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 16,357 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Llc owns 0.67% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 59,897 shares. Iberiabank owns 47,448 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 40,806 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 120 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 3,904 shares stake. Moreover, House Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 19,500 shares. Miller Howard, New York-based fund reported 46,855 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc, Washington-based fund reported 33,857 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 3,914 shares. Woodstock Corporation accumulated 30,171 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Generational Disruption Shifts Norms For Industrial Distributors – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UPS triples international export footprint – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on May 14, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of stock was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested in 33,940 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Schulhoff & Co Incorporated has 4.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 94,376 shares. Ipswich Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 152,115 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited reported 2,840 shares stake. Gfs Llc accumulated 46,285 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company reported 0.84% stake. Highland Mngmt Lc owns 1.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 282,495 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.37% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 208,441 shares. Roundview Llc has invested 0.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Roosevelt Invest Gru invested in 0.15% or 15,133 shares. Farmers Trust accumulated 117,918 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 23.91M shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc reported 1.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ssi Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Top Stocks for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.