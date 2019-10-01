Rbo & Co Decreased Oritani Financia (ORIT) Position by $2.61 Million; Stock Rose; Raging Capital Management Position in Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Lifted by $437,432

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Oritani Financia (ORIT) by 73.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 153,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% . The institutional investor held 54,566 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $968,000, down from 208,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Oritani Financia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 59,400 shares traded. Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) has risen 12.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ORIT News: 25/04/2018 – ORITANI FINANCIAL 3Q EPS 30C, EST. 28C; 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 DJ Oritani Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORIT); 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial 3Q EPS 30c

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 109,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The hedge fund held 8.98M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.73 million, up from 8.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $439.54M market cap company. It closed at $3.88 lastly. It is down 18.13% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg

Analysts await Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ORIT’s profit will be $11.73 million for 16.99 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Oritani Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $426.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,221 shares to 199,220 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold ORIT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 30.19 million shares or 1.68% more from 29.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust reported 0% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) for 50,440 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 67,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Co holds 1,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Incorporated stated it has 12,222 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dean Assoc Lc has invested 0.49% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 23,487 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) for 299,331 shares. Prudential Fin reported 0% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Morgan Stanley owns 183,541 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.71 million shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). 63,514 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 215,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc holds 192,895 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $591.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 295,017 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $31.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 122,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,451 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).