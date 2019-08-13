Rbo & Co Has Lifted Its Coca (KO) Position by $1.54 Million; Shares Rose; As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stock Price Declined, Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Trimmed Position

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 33,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 284,156 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32M, up from 250,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 5.74M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 18,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 108,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 127,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 3.40 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 15/03/2018 – 68NW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Renews Presenting Sponsorship with Head Of The Charles Regatta® Through 2022; 22/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions Selected as Custodial Partner by Newly Launched Dakota Wealth Management; 18/04/2018 – 15BH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service assigns Aa2 (sf) to Italian ABS Notes issued by Golden Bar (Securitisation) S.r.l; 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 11/04/2018 – 40SI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/03/2018 – 12YO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60,503 shares to 224,018 shares, valued at $26.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 25,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

