Rbo & Co Has Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $4.19 Million; Share Value Declined; Provident Investment Management Lowered Its Gentex (GNTX) Holding by $1.18 Million

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 58,221 shares as the company's stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 199,220 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49M, up from 140,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $73.71. About 4.99M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc analyzed 49,184 shares as the company's stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.81 million, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 277,759 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2,824 activity. On Friday, March 29 the insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was made by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Nash Kevin C also bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,540 shares to 237,450 shares, valued at $33.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 88,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00 million for 16.41 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

