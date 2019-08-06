Rbo & Co Raised Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $8.23 Million as Shares Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Has Raised by Jolley Asset Management Llc

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 74,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 171,850 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, up from 97,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 14.58 million shares traded or 67.32% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 10.33M shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17.50M are owned by Geode Lc. Department Mb Bank N A has 472 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest owns 18,800 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 161,478 shares. Pinnacle Limited has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mairs & Power Inc invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has 55,098 shares. Trustco Natl Bank N Y holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,341 shares. Natl Asset Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ckw Gp invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gabalex Cap Ltd Liability Company has 100,000 shares. Stifel invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 12,484 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 138,778 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart holds 71,697 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt Llc holds 378,902 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. New York-based Canandaigua Bank & Tru has invested 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Argent has 0.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Barr E S And has 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,061 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd owns 4,915 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Marco Invest Mngmt owns 46,153 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Act Ii Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heritage Corp has 246,848 shares. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Ca reported 2,994 shares stake. Strategic Financial Ser Inc holds 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 42,141 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 0.22% or 3,412 shares. Naples has 28,417 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 170,933 shares.