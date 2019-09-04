Rbo & Co Decreased Holding in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by $3.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Rivernorth Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by $1.80 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 449,001 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7.77M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.15M, up from 7.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $692.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.685. About 141,239 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 3.19 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Corp owns 97,241 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co has 400 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 231,179 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Anchor Cap Lc stated it has 419,369 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 62,092 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 213,938 shares. 2.73M are held by Prudential Public Limited Company. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.25% stake. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Creative Planning stated it has 213,522 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc stated it has 25,371 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Com reported 321,545 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 10,993 shares. Stack Finance Mgmt accumulated 357,057 shares. Park National Oh holds 0.03% or 9,210 shares.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares to 171,850 shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 22.63 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 349,144 shares to 4.15 million shares, valued at $56.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All (ASG) by 1.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,487 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.