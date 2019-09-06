Rbo & Co Has Increased Position in Altria Group (MO) as Stock Value Declined; Portland Investment Counsel Lowered Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Stock Rose

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 84,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13M, down from 89,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $207.4. About 1.06M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein Likely to Step Down in December: NYT (Video); 28/05/2018 – Korea Funds Buy U.S. Property Debt as Goldman Warns on Valuation; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses $2.5B; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE IN COMMITMENT LETTER WITH GOLDMAN FOR $400M BRIDGE LOAN; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 18/05/2018 – SOLOMON IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CEO OF GOLDMAN BY YEAR-END: NYT; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS “COMMITTED” TO HAVING WOMEN REPRESENT 50 PCT OF GLOBAL TALENT OVER TIME; 15/05/2018 – Antuit Appoints Craig Silverman as Group Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts Hong Kong Exchange Target on China CDRs Competition

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 10,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 298,125 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, up from 287,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 8.02 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 206,358 shares to 347,073 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.