Rbo & Co Has Lifted Its Position in Retail Opportuni (ROIC) by $377,808; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Perigon Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding by $365,400 as Stock Price Rose

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 62.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc analyzed 2,900 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1,719 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217,000, down from 4,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $190.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $136.14. About 163,140 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Retail Opportuni (ROIC) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 22,224 shares as the company's stock rose 2.43% . The institutional investor held 676,538 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73 million, up from 654,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportuni for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 12,374 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (IEI) by 4,714 shares to 8,291 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1000).