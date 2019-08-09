Rbo & Co Holding In Walt Disney Co (DIS) Was Has Raised; Mckesson (MCK) Stock Price Rose While Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Upped Holding

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 74,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 171,850 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, up from 97,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 14.02M shares traded or 53.76% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 242,660 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41 million, up from 232,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $140.5. About 2.00 million shares traded or 38.97% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,496 are owned by Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora. Autus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bristol John W And stated it has 3,670 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 249,126 are held by Mason Street Limited Liability Company. Gw Henssler Assoc holds 2.19% or 215,183 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel reported 1.22% stake. National Pension Serv has 1.90M shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 429,581 shares. Beacon Cap holds 154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors Inc accumulated 43,596 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 0.22% stake. Alpha Windward stated it has 2,844 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ionic Capital Limited Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,864 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 3,466 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 4.52M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “McKesson Corp (MCK) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Charles Schwab dumps Hawaii employee-award trip citing â€˜reputational risksâ€™ – San Francisco Business Times” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McKesson Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 New Healthcare Stocks That Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.