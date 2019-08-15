Rbo & Co Boosted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $8.23 Million as Market Value Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Rose While Adage Capital Partners Gp Decreased Its Stake by $2.89 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 15,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 938,209 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.17 million, down from 953,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $217.7. About 1.76M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 74,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 171,850 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, up from 97,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $133.46. About 5.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baupost Ltd Limited Liability Company Ma holds 0.37% or 399,151 shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Fin Corporation holds 0.81% or 26,809 shares. Capital Rech Invsts owns 51,444 shares. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,899 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. First State Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.13% or 1,876 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Associate has 1.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Veritable LP reported 95,459 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets Corp owns 1.24M shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bancshares Of The West reported 31,760 shares stake. At Fincl Bank has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 54,150 shares. Signature Est Investment Advisors Lc invested 1.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trust Of Oklahoma, Oklahoma-based fund reported 27,429 shares. Park Natl Oh reported 311,350 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MKM On McDonald’s: The Future Is Now – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Secs holds 0.88% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 9,274 shares. First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 9,214 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Main Street Rech Lc holds 1.86% or 30,766 shares in its portfolio. Regal Advsr Ltd reported 0.99% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Dnb Asset Management As holds 161,631 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 45,354 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp holds 0.8% or 161,436 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Management, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Washington Company reported 13,947 shares stake. Bath Savings Trust invested 1.62% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corporation owns 0.32% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 6,156 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested in 0.8% or 21,085 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 0.38% or 3,232 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Mngmt Ri owns 20,491 shares. Argent Cap Management stated it has 1,515 shares.