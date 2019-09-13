Rbo & Co Decreased Its Equifax (EFX) Holding by $345,735; Market Value Rose; Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Raised Position

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 51,401 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70 million, up from 49,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $136.35. About 1.06M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 2,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 67,729 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.16 million, down from 70,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.73. About 304,941 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services: Equifax Cybersecurity Issues ‘Demand a Stronger Response’ From Board; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – PRELIM VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING SHOW MAJORITY VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF CO’S RECOMMENDATION TO RE-ELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Exec Charged With Insider Trading; 23/05/2018 – Equifax: Nonmortgage Consumer Debt Keeps Rising, Fueled by Student Loan Debt; 26/04/2018 – Success of Neustar International Security Council Spurs North American Expansion; 15/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Former executive at Equifax hit by insider trading charge; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 14/03/2018 – RPT-U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Tobam invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Cap Ww Invsts holds 0% or 132,327 shares in its portfolio. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Markel holds 0.12% or 58,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 19,106 shares. Senator Invest Gru LP holds 850,000 shares. Westpac Corporation owns 123,879 shares. Halsey Associate Ct reported 0.05% stake. Invesco holds 0.07% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 2.23M shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). City reported 50 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 0.09% or 17,877 shares. 213,949 are owned by Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd. Manchester Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $426.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,221 shares to 199,220 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.07 million for 24.61 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2,062 shares to 85,723 shares, valued at $17.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2024 Co by 28,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 797,656 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Co.