Rbo & Co Holding in Altria Group (MO) Lifted by $625,347; Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Has Raised Stake

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 604,213 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 10,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 298,125 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, up from 287,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Juul’s International Ambitions May Be the Real Value for Altria – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s $122 Billion, Tyson’s All-Time High, and Altria Group 2029 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has 0.22% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 41,166 shares. Thomas White Limited reported 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 4.59 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Azimuth Cap Lc accumulated 0.06% or 15,053 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 73,600 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.22% or 19,106 shares. Jnba Advisors has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 225 shares. Arete Wealth, Illinois-based fund reported 18,133 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.46M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.97% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 121,285 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.6% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 32,597 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 600 shares. 2,925 are held by M&R Cap Mgmt. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc reported 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Tdam Usa has 0.05% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 11,410 shares. Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 20,942 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 67,513 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 0% stake. Creative Planning has 1.14 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Argent invested in 12,548 shares. Washington Tru Bancorporation holds 1,557 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Delaware has 0.13% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bank & Trust Of America De holds 3.21M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rothschild Corp Il invested in 49,100 shares.