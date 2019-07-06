Rbo & Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) as Stock Price Rose; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreased Holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by $754,692

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 2.55 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 6,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, down from 48,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.23 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdings has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank reported 7,793 shares. 4,860 are held by Iowa National Bank. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 953,654 shares. Rockland owns 5,942 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Keating Invest Counselors reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 7,246 are held by At Savings Bank. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 36,766 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,702 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 12,263 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 120,617 shares. Boltwood Management has 16,852 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Old Point Tru And Fincl Service N A accumulated 6,691 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.29% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares to 298,125 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Reg.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 29,340 shares valued at $1.40 million was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.34 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life holds 15,366 shares. Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.51M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.23% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 665,007 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 17,852 shares. Colonial Advisors owns 44,429 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. 45,370 were accumulated by Affinity Investment Advisors Limited Co. Kentucky-based Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% or 25,593 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% or 553,988 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Ltd Com holds 1.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 20,739 shares. Provident Trust accumulated 7.04% or 1.55 million shares. 590 are owned by First Fincl Corp In. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 0.13% stake. National Tx has invested 0.91% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Jag Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.25% or 12,606 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. $3.03M worth of stock was sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7. On Tuesday, January 22 HANNON MICHAEL J sold $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.55 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) by 170,861 shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $330.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 225,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).