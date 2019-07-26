Rbo & Co Has Cut Its Stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) as Shares Rose; Jolley Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $319,166 as Market Valuation Rose

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 8.12M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 2.12 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares to 298,125 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC).

