Rbo & Co Has Lowered Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Holding by $3.22 Million; Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (HSBC) Shares Declined While Greenleaf Trust Trimmed Position by $511,200

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 2.36 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (HSBC) by 43.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 12,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 16,618 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, down from 29,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 2.70 million shares traded or 32.27% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 14/05/2018 – Marks & Spencer Target Cut to 300p From 400p by HSBC; 20/03/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ( “COMPANY”) INTENDS TO ISSUE FOLLOWING PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED CONTINGENT CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES:; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HSBC URUGUAY’S IDRS, VR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – SCOR SCOR.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 38 FROM EUR 37; RATING HOLD; 28/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Argentina agrees to $1 billion, 18-month repo deal with HSBC; 21/03/2018 – KHOURY, A TOP HSBC ENERGY BANKER, WAS WORKING ON ARAMCO IPO; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL TOTF.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 54.5 EUROS FROM 51.5 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Hsbc Holdings Plc On Overseas Regulatory Announcement – Other; 18/05/2018 – MAGNIT MGNTq.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24.6 FROM $20.3; 28/03/2018 – G4S PLC GFS.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 245P FROM 230P

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 31,810 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $453.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 111,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,159 shares to 155,928 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

