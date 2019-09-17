Rbo & Co Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Raised by $4.19 Million; Heritage Investors Management Trimmed Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $680,779; Shares Declined

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 3,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 57,740 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.51M, down from 61,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $180.73. About 984,077 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 58,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 199,220 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49 million, up from 140,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 7.25 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Shares for $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 16.37 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.