Rbo & Co Position In Altria Group (MO) Was Has Upped; Gam Holding Ag Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $3.58 Million as Stock Price Rose

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 29,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 101,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, down from 130,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $135.83. About 1.65 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 10,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 298,125 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, up from 287,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 5.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.09B for 22.64 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,588 shares to 21,065 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 16,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.