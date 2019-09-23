Rbo & Co Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Raised as Stock Price Declined; Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Shareholder S&T Bank Lifted Its Position by $351,270 as Market Value Declined

S&T Bank increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 35,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 364,468 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 329,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 31.41 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing; 21/03/2018 – DetroitFreePress: Ford’s Detroit train station dream: Hundreds of workers, cars of future; 10/04/2018 – FORD PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS JIM FARLEY TOLD REPORTERS; 25/04/2018 – Ford CEO Plans $11.5 Billion More Cuts, Pulls Ahead Margin Goal; 05/04/2018 – UK diesel sales slump by more than a third in key selling month March; 22/03/2018 – MAHINDRA, FORD SIGN PACT TO CO-DEVELOP MIDSIZE, COMPACT SUV; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of Amer Fire, Parts Issue; 10/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR’S AUTONOMIC CONFIRMS GAVIN SHERRY AS CEO; 07/03/2018 – NYC Pride March Grand Marshals Are Billie Jean King, Lambda Legal, Tyler Ford and Kenita Placide to Spearhead June 24th March; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 58,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 199,220 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49M, up from 140,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 13.10M shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford locates buyer for Brazil plant – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford’s electrifying truck plans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford: Don’t Fear The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford Credit sells app asset – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s cuts rating on Ford – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,909 shares to 42,105 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spotlight On ESMO Conference – Benzinga” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Pharma Stocks You Should Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

