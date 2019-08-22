Rbo & Co Maintains Stake in Altria Group (MO); First National Bank Of Omaha Holds Holding in American Tower New (AMT)

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 395.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 39,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 49,504 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $227.38. About 1.21 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 10,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 298,125 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, up from 287,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 5.32M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,448 activity.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,269 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 9,700 shares. Bb&T Llc reported 676,544 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 1,729 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 9,874 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated Inc reported 79,726 shares. Moreover, Blue Inc has 0.45% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 14,791 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7.83 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs accumulated 14,940 shares. Citizens Northern, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,395 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,382 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Grimes & Communications has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 12,983 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 8,199 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 5,322 were accumulated by Cap City Co Fl.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Altria’s Q2 Disappoints, but Sights Are Set on the Future – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vaping companies sue FDA over filing deadline for e-cigs – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12,169 shares to 15,201 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 10,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,818 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.